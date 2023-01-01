Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry

X

On our website, we use services (including from third-party providers) that help us to improve our online presence. The following categories of cookies are used by us and can be managed in the cookie settings. We need your consent before being able to use these services. Alternatively, you may click to refuse to consent, of access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy.

By authorizing third-party services, you allow the placement and the reading of cookies and the use of tracking technologies required to keep our website reliable and secure.

Essential These cookies are required to run available services and to provide basic shopping functions. These cookies are exempt from consent according to the exceptions provided by the Article 82 of Data Protection Act Name: rlx-consent

Description: This cookie created to store the user's choice regarding Analytics and statistics cookies

Expiration: 1 year

Provider: Susan Robinson Name: cmp_cookies

Description: This cookie created to save the user's choice of certain categories of cookies

Expiration: 1 year

Provider: Susan Robinson Name: PHPSESSID

Description: This is the default identifier that PHP uses for cookies generated by session_start()

Expiration: session or longer

Provider: Susan Robinson

Personalisation These cookies provide a custom experience on our website

Analytics and statistics These cookies allow us to measure visitors traffic. They also help us understand which products and actions are more popular than others Name: _gid

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 2 years

Provider: Google LLC Name: _gat_UA-178109579-1

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 90 days

Provider: Google Tag Manager from Google LLC Name: _gat_UA-178109579-2

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 90 days

Provider: Google Tag Manager from Google LLC Name: _gat_UA-70024633-1

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 90 days

Provider: Google Tag Manager from Google LLC Name: _ga_LTT0HS3Z0B

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 90 days

Provider: Google Tag Manager from Google LLC Name: _ga_10QRXSLJVB

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 90 days

Provider: Google Tag Manager from Google LLC Name: _ga

Description: This cookie created to store and count pageviews.

Expiration: 2 years

Provider: Google LLC